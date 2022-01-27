Manipur : Suspended Congress MLA To Join JD (U), Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the 2022 Manipur assembly polls, a senior legislator – Khumukcham Joykishan Singh after his suspension from the Indian National Congress (INC) party announced his decision of joining the Janata Dal (United) today. This major political development comes just after 9-days after his suspension from Congress.

Addressing a press conference at his Khoyathong residence in Imphal on Wednesday, the senior legislator announced his decision and informed that he will join the party on Thursday, January 27.

Accompanied by his supporters, Singh asserted that in order to provide a new hope among masses, the decision to join a national party was undertaken.

Lauding the JD (U) leader – Nitish Kumar, Singh said “Nitish Kumar is a man of principle and one of the most respectable politicians in the country.”

“So, with the advice from my supporters, I’m formally joining JD(U) tomorrow,” he added.

Recently, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) based on recommendations of Disciplinary Action Committee have announced the suspension of MLA Kh Joykisan Singh from the Indian National Congress (INC).

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.