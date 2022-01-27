Mizoram Governor Emphasizes On Mental Health Among Students During COVID-19 Pandemic

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Governor, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati today inaugurated the 57th National and 26th International Conference of the Indian Academy of Applied Psychology (IAAP) based on the theme “Relevance of Psychology on Pandemic Condition and its impact on well-being in the digital world”.

In his inaugural speech, the Governor stressed on the importance of Psychology in in an individual’s life which plays a crucial role to shape the society.

He also elaborated the need for various public healthcare and other social service organization to collaborate with more psychologists for overcoming relationship conflict and work stress, which, if not properly redressed can lead to serious and chronic diseases.

The Governor congratulated the faculties of Mizoram University for organizing relevant workshops on mental health, thereby generating awareness among citizens about its grave impacts especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He also advocated the need for psychological guidance and spreading awareness on this subject since the COVID-19 situation have escalated tensions among medical fraternities globally and closed schools to confine students during the online mode of learning.

Furthermore, the Governor have also released Souvenir to commemorate the conference.