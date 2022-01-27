Nagaland CM & Governor Greets Kachari Community On ‘Bishu’

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi extended their best wishes to the Kachari Community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Bishu’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, Bishu is a harvest festival celebrated after the Jhum (harvest and cultivation) is completed in the later weeks of January. The Kachari community pay their sincere thanks in the form of worship and offering part of the year’s cultivation to the harvest deity Sibrai.

A thanksgiving festival, Bishu festival is divided into three categories – Busu Jidap is observed for three days. Surem Baino is observed for a number of five days. And lastly, Hangseu Manaoba is observed is for seven days or nights.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio has expressed his best greetings to the community, hoping for happiness, good health and prosperity for the year ahead. Taking to Twitter, Rio greeted the community, “Happy Bishu to the Kachari community. May the post-harvest festival of thanksgiving bring blessings of good health, happiness and peace in everyone’s life. I wish you all a safe and a happy celebration.” – he wrote.

However, the Nagaland Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has also extended his best wishes to the community. “This post harvest festival foster love, reconciliation and courtesy. It is also a time when the rich cultural and spiritual practices are in full display and the Kacharis rejoice and seek blessings.” – read the greetings from Mukhi.