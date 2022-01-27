Over 200 TLA & UGPO Militants Surrenders; CM Says ‘Era Of Tribal Militancy Finally Over In Assam’

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that era of tribal militancy is now finally over in the state, after cadres from two militant outfits – Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) and United Gurkha People’s Organization (UGPO) today formally surrendered and laid down their arms before the CM.

Addressing a ceremonial function held at International Auditorium Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra in Guwahati, Sarma announced that with the surrender of TLA and UGPO militants, “each and every tribal group has joined the mainstream as these were the last troops in the jungle”.

According to reports, a total of 246 militants of UGPO & TLA formally surrendered before CM Sarma.

However, the Assam CM has also distributed a financial grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to former members of Rabha National Liberation Front (RNLF), United People’s Revolution Front (UPRF), National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), National Santhali Liberation Army (NSLA), ADF.

“277 various types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both organizations before authority,” – informed the Assam police.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM informed about the same. “We are committed to rehabilitate all who laid down arms before May 10. Surrendered militants must utilize the financial grants judiciously, and engage in entrepreneurship & agriculture to lead a dignified life.” – he wrote.