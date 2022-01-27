Tripura Cops Succeeds To Stop 2 Child-Marriages In Sepahijala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura police have succeeded in terminating two child-marriages at Harihardula, Radhanagar area under Madhupur police station in Sepahijala district.

In a press communiqué, the Tripura Police informed that on January 25 last, one Constable Uttam Biswas of Beat number 3 under Madupur Police Station, Sepahijala District received inputs of two child marriages at Harihardola, Radhanagar under Madhupur Police Station.

He informed the matter to OC Madhupur Police Station. Accordingly, the Officer-in-Charge of Madhupur Police Station along with Child Line volunteers went to these residences, and after prolonged persuasion with the guardians in presence of local Panchayat body, was finally able to stop both these marriages.

Due to timely action and information shared by Beat Constable Uttam Biswas, police was able to stop these child marriages – a social disorder.

Meanwhile, with a view to increase effective police surveillance & law and order control in Behalabari area under Champahowar police station of Khowai district, the Forest Minister at old Behalabari Assam Rifles camp – Mevar Kumar Jamatia inaugurated a “Police Beat House” on the eve of Republic Day celebrations at around 11 AM.

The program was attended by Khowai Zilla Parishad’s Sabhadipati, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khowai and other senior police officials of the district.

Apart from this, West Tripura District Police in a significant achievement have recovered and seized Rs. 80,000 from one Md. Ibrahim Miah (38) of Charipara, under Amtali police station. The recovery was made in connection with a theft registered at West Agartala Police Station on January 24 last whereby the recovered amount was stolen from under the seat of a Scooter at Banerjee Para, under West Agartala police station.

The investigating team have verified the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage and identified the accused rickshaw puller and apprehended him on January 25 and further probe on the same is underway.