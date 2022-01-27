Tripura Government Mulls To Set-Up Nephrology Department In Cancer Hospital : CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 27, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the state government has planned to set-up a Nephrology department with specialist doctors in the state so that the patients suffering from various kidney ailments do not have to go outside for better treatment.

While addressing a voluntary blood donation camp organized by 14-Badharghat Mandal committee leaders and members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here in Agartala on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Deb said that protection of human health is a priority of the Tripura government. “One of the first successful open-heart surgeries in the state. Although a lot of money was spent on this type of surgery, it was done completely free of cost as the woman patient is a beneficiary of Ayushman Bharat.”

“In addition to open-heart surgery, a number of heart surgeries have been successfully performed and other related services are received by people of this state. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital has emerged as one of the most well-served hospitals in the eastern region”, he added.

Deb said “Proper management by the government on time has made it possible to curb covid infection. Significant work is being done to reduce the number of out-of-state referrals to zero soon by developing state-of-the-art health infrastructure and providing services.”

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Mimi Majumder said that the development work of state government is being reflected across the state. Success has come in almost every field in terms of development. The government is working diligently to ensure civil rights and to provide various assistance to the real beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister then inspected the organic farming lands at the initiative of Dukli Panchayat Samiti.

In the programme, Chief Minister’s wife and Purvaudaya’s general secretary Niti Deb, TCA president Prof Dr Manik Saha and others were present at the blood donation camp.