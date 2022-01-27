Tripura : Large Stash Of Dry Cannabis Seized From Bishramganj, 1 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 27, 2022 : In a major operation against drug menace, the Tripura cops have seized 215 kilos of dry cannabis and apprehended a truck driver on Thursday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of the Bishramganj police station on Thursday morning sat on the National Highway (NH-08) in front of the respective police station.

A 12-wheeler truck bearing registration number PB13U-9843 was parked in front of the police station at around 8 AM in the morning.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered a total of 215 kg of dried cannabis from the truck and apprehended the driver of the lorry, identified as – Khushnur Alam for attempting to smuggle ganja.

It is learnt that the dried cannabis were smuggled to Bihar. The driver of the vehicle is being interrogated at the Bishramganj police station.

Furthermore, a case has been registered against the smuggler under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as informed by the Bishramganj Police Station OC Vidya Debbarma.