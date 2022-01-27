Tripura : Minority Youth Attacked by Alleged BJP Supporters For Establishing APJ Abdul Kalam’s Effigy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Agartala, January 27, 2022 : On the eve of 73rd Republic Day celebrations, a minority youth – Jalal Miah, a resident of Tripura’s Paschim Chhatariya area under Tepania RD Block in Gomati district was mercilessly beaten by alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at Chhatariya.

An active supporter and member of BJP, Miah has established a statue of Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam & the former President of India and Indian Aerospace Scientist.

He was allegedly attacked by a group of BJP workers on the night of January 25 last. Later, he filed a case with Radhakishorepur police station against Pritam Sarkar, one of the alleged supporters of the ruling party on January 26 last.

Speaking to the media, Jalal Miah alleged “BJP workers Sourab Majumder, Fani Majumder, Bidhu Bhushan Ali, Uttam Sarkar, and failed to recognize others had mercilessly beaten me so that I cannot celebrate Republic Day. I filed an FIR with RK Pur police station. After reaching my house, I found that my house had been completely vandalized and statue lights were marred.”

“The alleged BJP workers told Jalal Miah to leave Chhatariya area with this statue and cannot stay here, or else, I have been threatened to death”, he added.

Jalal Miah requested the Chief Minister to look into this matter. He also asked the CM, why he is facing such a dire consequence and is this the result for supporting BJP. He also sought the Chief Minister’s intervention.

A higher official of the Home department in condition of anonymity told Northeast Today “A case has been filed by Jalal against one person. In the FIR, he had mentioned a group of people had attacked his residence following statue installation. We are investigating the matter, and so far, no one has been detained.”

Reacting to the incident, Tripura CPIM secretary and former MP Jitendra Choudhury said “Definitely, it is not a crime; whoever he is, it is his individual freedom. If he can afford to erect a statue then it is not against the spirit of the constitution. We highly condemned the incident.”