Arunachal Pradesh : Walong-Kibithu Stretch To Be Named After Gen Bipin Rawat; Asserts CM Khandu

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to honour the India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) late Gen Bipin Rawat and his great patriotism, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has decided to name the Walong-Kibithu Stretch after the gallant soldier. Here, Gen Rawat rendered his valuable service as Commanding Officer (CO) of his Battalion 5/11 Gorkha Rifles, as informed by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

According to a press release issued by the PRO to Governor, Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) also dedicated the ‘General Bipin Rawat Hall’ of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar to the people of the state on the eve of Republic Day celebrations through a virtual presence of Kritika Rawat & Tarini Rawat – daughters of Late Gen Bipin Rawat.

This event was solemnly witnessed by the First Lady of the State, Neelam Misra, Wife of Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra and CM Pema Khandu.

Interacting with Mrs. Kritika Rawat and Ms. Tarini Rawat through virtual mode, the Governor said that “General Rawat was a great general and also a great friend of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Great patriot, great strategist, a gallant soldier and an outstanding general, General Rawat will always be remembered by the people of Arunachal Pradesh and will be an inspiring figure for the present and future generations of the whole nation.”

Late General Bipin Rawat’s family also extended their heartiest gratitude to the Governor and Chief Minister for their thoughtful act, which they termed as ‘noble gesture’.

The ‘General Bipin Rawat Hall’ is a 12000 sq ft arena, constructed with world-class materials. The ceiling, pillars and interior fittings are built with state-of-the-art facilities and are maintenance-free.

First-of-its-kind in the state, the 28-pillar supported hall incorporates of grand entry, porch, covered double ramps with transparent full roof view.

Its worthy to note that on December 8, the horrific crash of Indian Air Force (IAF)’s Mi-17V5 helicopter left the entire nation teary-eyed, as India lost its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife – President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Madhulika Rawat, along with 11 other bravehearts. While, Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on January 15, after sustaining over 80 per cent burn injuries.

Besides, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat will be conferred posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan – country’s second-highest civilian award.

An alumnus of St Edward School, Shimla, and the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, the CDS was commissioned in the Fifth Battalion of the Eleven Gorkha Rifles in December 1978, from Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, where he was conferred with the ‘Sword of Honour’.

With experiences in high altitude warfare, and counter-insurgency operations, CDS Gen Bipin Rawat commanded an Infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Sector; a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and an Infantry Division in the Kashmir Valley, a Corps in the Eastern theatre and the Southern Command. He also tenanted instructional appointments at IMA Dehradun and at Army War College, Mhow.

During the span of over 40 years of his service, Rawat was awarded for gallantry and distinguished service with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.

On December 17, 2016, Rawat took over the reins of the Indian Army from General Dalbir Singh Suhag, as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Later, on December 31, 2019, he went on to become India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). This position was set-up with an aim to integrate the three defence services – The Army, The Navy & The Air Force. Known for theaterization of the Indian Armed Forces, Rawat was tasked with taking the 17 single-service commands & combining them into just four geographical commands, each with elements from all three services.

As per Rawat’s plan, the theaterization model sought to set up four new integrated commands – two land-centric theatres, an air defence command, and a maritime theatre command for best utilization of military’s resources for future wars and operations. He also introduced modernization of the troops of the Armed Forces, by bringing-in a new approach of procuring major military platforms.