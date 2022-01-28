AFSPA Extension Is An “Oppressive Insult” To Naga Citizens : NSCN-IM

NET Web Desk

Recent killings of innocent civilians across the Mon district of Nagaland due to incessant spraying of bullets by Indian Army has led to extreme rage across Northeastern regions. Amid the escalating clamour to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM)’s mouthpiece – Nagalim Voice has castigated the Centre for continued imposition of AFSPA into the northeastern state.

According to the latest editorial of NSCN-IM’s mouthpiece, “the Oting massacre is a wakeup call for the Nagas, irrespective of political affiliations”, and added that continued extension of the same, despite escalating demands for its repeal portrays an “oppressive insult” for the masses.

“Needless to say, the Oting massacre on December 4 and 5, 2021 is the doing of the AFSPA. No confidence building measure was reciprocated by the Indian government and the killing goes on unabated,” it added.

“No more bulldozing against the Nagas. We have had enough of the inhuman law. We have had enough of fatherless families. Too many orphans and widows we have to haunt the living Nagas. Too many gun-toting Indian Army personnel in every nook and corner of Nagalim to suppress the human rights of the Nagas!” – the strongly-worded editorial further stated.

Its worthy to note that on December 30 last year, amid escalating demands to repeal the AFSPA, 1958 from different quarters of Northeastern regions, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ‘controversial law’ for another 6 months, referring the entire state as “disturbed area”.

Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, asserts that once declared “disturbed”, the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. Under this act, in a “disturbed” area, an officer has full power to warn, or open fire and other kinds of forces against the person who is acting against law.

This notification came just days after the Nagaland Assembly having passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the law from the region.

However, the demand for AFSPA repeal renewed back after the tragic incident of December 4, when innocent civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland. This unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of botched army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).