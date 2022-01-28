Arunachal Pradesh : Community-Awareness Programme Initiated On Wildlife Conservation

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to educate people about the significance of wildlife conservation for ensuring the survival of threatened and vulnerable species thereby providing balance & stability to nature’s processes, the Seppa Forest Division conducted a community awareness programme at Kamrung Village of East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh.

During the programme, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Seppa Forest Division – Vikas Swami, IFS urged the local populace to avoid hunting and support conservational practices.

Meanwhile, during the programme, wood-saving devices were also distributed among the beneficiaries.

The official Twitter handle of Arunachal Pradesh Department of Environment, Forests & Climate Change stated “We congratulate @Vikas_IFS, @DfoSeppa for reaching out to people to conduct awareness programs. Engaging communities in conservation is the best way forward.”

Taking to Twitter, the Seppa Forest Division have also informed about the same, “#community awareness program at kamrung village.people were asked to shun hunting & suppprt conservation..wood saving devices were also distributed to beneficiaries.”

Considered as a community practice by various tribes residing along the hilly tract, hunting – basically which transformed into a blend of tradition & technology have proliferated during the recent times, thereby posing a grave threat to wildlife species.

Keeping in view of this risk of extinction, the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department through its initiative titled ‘Air Gun Surrender Abhiyaan’ aimed to play a crucial role in the wildlife ecosystem, thereby preserving the rare and endangered fauna.

To recognize this initiative, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey on November last year conferred the department with a ‘Roll of Honour’ certificate. This role aimed invited residents to voluntarily surrender their air pistols and stop indiscriminate killing of birds across the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. Since its launch on March 2021, over 2000 air guns have been surrendered by residents across the state.

Its worthy to note that human population which has grown exponentially over the past 200 years, and continuing to escalate, thereby endangering the habitats and existence of various types of wildlife globally.

However, other threats to wildlife include – the introduction of invasive species from other parts of the world, climate change, pollution, hunting, fishing, and poaching.