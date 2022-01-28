Arunachal Pradesh Registers 455 New Cases, Tally Pushed To 61,247

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 455 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 61247, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll has now rised to 285 after 1 new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 142 active cases, West Kameng – 17, Namsai (24), Papumpare (12), Changlang (8), East Siang – 31 and Lower Subansiri with 27 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 10 cases, Tirap (5), Tawang (17).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3332 active cases, while 431 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 57630. The recovery rate now stands at 94.09% per cent.