Assam CM Appeals Newly-Appointed Civic Body Heads To Forego PSOs

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to bring a positive start, the Assam Chief Minister has appealed the newly-appointed government officials including – chairmen, vice-chairmen, Managing Directors (MDs) of corporations & members of various Govt bodies to forego their Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

Addressing a meeting to welcome the newly-appointed government heads at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday, Sarma urged the officials to lend their utmost support towards the governmental functioning.

He also asked the officials to bring innovations in making their respective bodies more vibrant through ideas and strategies.

Meanwhile, Sarma also asked the functionaries of state run bodies to prepare budget proposal and submit the same to government, and draft an agenda to make their organizations more active.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “To further our development agenda, I met newly-appointed Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, MDs & members of various Govt bodies, including Women & Youth Commissions, at Janata Bhawan. I urged them to bring innovations in making their respective bodies more vibrant & work for the people.”