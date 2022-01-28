Assam & Meghalaya CMs To Meet Tomorrow; Deliberate On Border Agreement

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma & Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma will meet on Saturday for finalizing the border agreement on first six “areas of differences”.

Addressing the mediapersons after chairing a cabinet meeting, Sangma informed the same. “We will be meeting the Assam chief minister tomorrow evening at about 4.30pm – 5pm in Guwahati.” – asserted the Meghalaya CM.

On Thursday, Sangma stated that almost 98 per cent of the agreement has been reached, and added that both the CMs are expected to meet the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Amit Shah towards the end of this month or early next month.

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government on the first phase had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.