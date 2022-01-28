Assam-Meghalaya Border Row, Likely To End After Next Meet With Amit Shah : Meghalaya CM

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute over 6 among 12 regions, both the northeastern states of Assam & Meghalaya have agreed to swap lands, thereby portraying their utmost commitment to resolve the conflict. Responding to the same, the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday asserted that dispute over 6 regions will end after the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah will conduct the next meeting for finalizing the border agreement.

Addressing the mediapersons, after chairing a cabinet meeting, Sangma stated that “He (Shah) has already told us that he would call us towards the end of this month or early next month and we will wait for that”, and added that almost 98 per cent of the agreement has been reached.

Asserting further on another round of sitting with the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sangma added “We would like to come to a conclusion on all the six areas of difference before our meeting with the Home minister.”

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government on the first phase had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.