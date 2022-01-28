COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 361 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 90,202

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 361 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 90202, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 2422 active cases, while 348 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 86265, while 6 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1515.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 22,72,768 total vaccines, with 3334 citizens been inoculated on Thursday. As many as 1706 citizens of 18+ age group and 251 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.