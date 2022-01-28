COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 2064 New Cases; 27.32% Positivity Rate

- NET Web Desk
Mizoram registered a total of 2064 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).
Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 27.32%, according to the information shared by state government today.
The active caseload now stands at 13721. While, a total of 1,67,725 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 591 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.
A total of 7554 samples were tested on January 27, 2022, out of which 883 samples belonged to males, while 1181 of females.
If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 1246 belonged to symptomatic patients, 818 of asymptomatic.
Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,53,413. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 379 (31.82%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 33 (18.43%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1624 (26.62%) & 28 (33.73%) positive cases respectively.