Independent Probe Over Alleged Illegal Coal-Mining Is Unfounded : Meghalaya Deputy CM

NET Web Desk

Despite repeated tragedies, illegal coal-mining has continued unabated for decades across the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Responding to escalating demands from several quarters for setting-up independent probe, the Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister – Prestone Tynsong on Thursday has refuted all such clamour.

According to Tynsong, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been monitoring the alleged illegal coal-mining row through a Special Investigation Team (SIT), so setting-up independent probe by separate body stands to be baseless.

He asserted the same in response to United Democratic Party (UDP)’s demand for constituting an independent probe on illegal coal-mining or “rat-hole method of digging” and its transportation.

Its worthy to note that former Meghalaya CM and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader Mukul Sangma has earlier demanded a court-monitored probe into the alleged rampant illegal coal mining in Meghalaya.