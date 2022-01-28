‘Land Grab’ Allegations Against CM’s Family : Assam Congress Submits Memorandum

NET Web Desk

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today submitted a memorandum to the Kamrup Deputy Commissioner (DC), demanding a judicial inquiry into the ‘land scam’ allegations made against RBS Realtors & family of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family.

The team of delegations who submitted the memorandum includes – APCC General Secretary, Apurba Kr Bhatta; Balika Pegu; Kankan Das; and Kamrup DCC President Ghanashyam Kalita.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Congress Pradesh Committee confirmed the news. “Kamrup (R) DCC submitted memorandum to the DC, Kamrup demanding judicial inquiry against the land scams of RBS Realtors & family of the CM Dr @himantabiswa today. APCC GS Sri @ApurbaKrBhatta, Balika Pegu, Sri Kankan Das, Kamrup DCC President Sri Ghanashyam Kalita were present.” – he wrote.

According to reports, these alleged irregularities were committed by a company, RBS Realtors Pvt Ltd which has been founded by the chief minister’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president Ranjit Bhattacharya. Meanwhile, the CM’s son Nandil is also a shareholder in the firm.