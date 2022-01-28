Manipur : First-Ever Freight Train Reaches ‘Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station’

- NET Web Desk
The first-ever freight train arrived at the Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station in Tamenglong district of Manipur on Thursday, marking a major breakthrough for railway authorities who has put-in concerned efforts to improve the railway connectivity across Manipur & other northeastern regions.
Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday confirmed the news. “In yet another milestone, the first ever Goods Train reached Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong yesterday. The improvement in railway connectivity, under the close supervision of Hon’ PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, will immensely improve the socio-economic condition of Manipur.” – he wrote.
On September 2021, the Manipur Government announced its decision of renaming the Kaimei Railway Station into ‘Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station’. The decision was undertaken to honour the legendary freedom fighter & iconic leader – Rani Gaidinliu who valiantly fought against the Britishers.
Born on January 26, 1915 at Luangkao Village now in Taosem Sub-Division under Tamenglong District of Manipur state, Rani Gaidinliu – the Naga spiritual and political leader, led an armed uprising against the British in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.
Rani Gaidinliu at the age of 13 associated with Jadonang and became his lieutenant in throughout his social, religious and political movements. Gaidinliu, along with her cousin Haipou Jadonang joined the Heraka movement, which aimed at revival of the Naga tribal religion and establishing self-rule of the Nagas (Naga Raj) ending the British rule.
Its pertinent to note that Haipou Jadonang was a spiritual and political Rongmei Naga leader from Manipur who fought for freedom from the clutches of the British colonial rule. After Jadonang, Gaidinliu took up the leadership of this movement, and valiantly fought against the British.
Gaidinliu commenced a serious revolt against the British after the martyrdom of Jadonang, which led to her imprisonment by the Britishers for 14 years. Finally released in 1947, her role in the struggle against Britishers was highly acknowledged, which led to her introduction as “Rani”.
Released from Tura Jail after India attained Independence, the renowned freedom fighter passed away on February 17, 1993 at her native village Luangkao. She was conferred with the Tamrapatra in 1972, Padma Bhushan in 1982, Vivekananda Sewa Summan in 1983, Stree Shakti Purashkar in 1991 and Bhagwan Birsa Munda Puraskar in 1996 posthumously. However, the Government of India (GoI) on 1996 also issued a Commemorative Stamp of Rani Gaidinliu.
On the occasion of her birth centenary commemoration function in 2015, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi released a Coin of Hundred Rupees and Coin of Five Rupees. The Indian Coast Guard have also commissioned a Fast Patrol Vessel “ICGS Rani Gaidinliu” on October 19, 2016.
Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Amit Shah recently laid-down the foundation stone for setting-up the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal freedom fighters Museum at Luangkao village, Tamenglong District.
In an attempt to recognize the contribution of freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu who valiantly fought against the Britishers, the 44 Assam Rifles recently inaugurated a new air lounge named after her at Manipur’s Tamenglong district. According to a release, the Tamenglong town has been interconnected with Imphal by a civil helicopter service through a helipad within the 44 Assam Rifles Camp.