Manipur : First-Ever Freight Train Reaches ‘Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station’

NET Web Desk

The first-ever freight train arrived at the Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station in Tamenglong district of Manipur on Thursday, marking a major breakthrough for railway authorities who has put-in concerned efforts to improve the railway connectivity across Manipur & other northeastern regions.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday confirmed the news. “In yet another milestone, the first ever Goods Train reached Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong yesterday. The improvement in railway connectivity, under the close supervision of Hon’ PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, will immensely improve the socio-economic condition of Manipur.” – he wrote.

In yet another milestone, the first ever Goods Train reached Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station, Tamenglong yesterday. The improvement in railway connectivity, under the close supervision of Hon’ PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, will immensely improve the socio-economic condition of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/brpNiP2L12 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 28, 2022

On September 2021, the Manipur Government announced its decision of renaming the Kaimei Railway Station into ‘Rani Gaidinliu Railway Station’. The decision was undertaken to honour the legendary freedom fighter & iconic leader – Rani Gaidinliu who valiantly fought against the Britishers.

Born on January 26, 1915 at Luangkao Village now in Taosem Sub-Division under Tamenglong District of Manipur state, Rani Gaidinliu – the Naga spiritual and political leader, led an armed uprising against the British in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.

Rani Gaidinliu at the age of 13 associated with Jadonang and became his lieutenant in throughout his social, religious and political movements. Gaidinliu, along with her cousin Haipou Jadonang joined the Heraka movement, which aimed at revival of the Naga tribal religion and establishing self-rule of the Nagas (Naga Raj) ending the British rule.