Mizoram : State-Level ‘Farmers Fair’ Concludes At Lunglei 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a 2-days state-level farmers fair which was jointly organized by Lunglei District Agriculture Office & Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Lunglei concluded today.

The main aim of this mela (fair) aimed to boost productivity and generate awareness among cultivators about farm mechanization

According to DIPR report, Agriculture and Allied Departments, Florists Association, KVK Lunglei, and various Agripreneurs has also set-up stalls at the mela (fair), showcasing their harvests and products which were made available for sale to the public.

Apart from this, Lead Bank, Lunglei District has also set-up a stall where farmers and entrepreneurs can get their queries regarding banking, agri loans, Kissan credit card etc.

Besides, a veterinary clinic with vaccination facilities was also been set up at the fair, which was open to public till the evening of January 28 by adhering with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The fair stressed on post harvest management, supply chain issues, ensuring backward and forward linkages, and the need to introduce farm mechanization and cooperative farming techniques in Mizoram.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Lungeli Deputy Commissioner (DC) – Pu Kulothungan A on Thursday called-upon the farmers to be progressive and innovative, and to always seek out necessary assistance and guidance from the concerned Government Departments.

Meanwhile, he also thanked the farming community for their invaluable contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the closing event today, high yielding tomato saplings were distributed to selected farmers. Last year, 200 tomato farmers from Tualte village earned 190 lakhs from their tomatoes.