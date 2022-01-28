Myanmar Junta’s Secret Pact With Manipur’s PLA & KYKL

NET/UT News Desk

The Myanmar military in countering the formidable People’s Defense Forces, which comprises of hundreds of civilian resistance groups from various ethnic groups, is believed to have recently made an informal pact with at least two Manipur valley based insurgent outfits — The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

There were media reports in January claiming that Indian military gunned down two cadres of the PLA 252 battalion who were undergoing physical training stationed at Sanem area in Chin State of Myanmar. PLA had counter claimed that one SF personnel was killed in the anti-insurgency operation.

As part of the quid pro quo arrangement, these groups will assist junta forces in their operations against PDFs in the so-called ‘liberated zones’ such as Chin State and Sagaing Region. Sources said a section of Manipuri insurgents had moved to Chin State long back, reported The Irrawaddy.

New Delhi have raised concern over the informal pact given the two countries relationship in countering insurgency in the border. India shares a porous 1,643 km long border with Myanmar. This relationship was reinforced with last Decembe 2021 visit of India’s Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Myanmar during which “both sides reiterated their commitment to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other”, as India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Express in a report, ahead of Shringla’s visit had reported about PLA being roped in by the Tatmadaw to fight the PDFs. Proving to be an immediate concern for India. Myanmar Army had handed over to India five Manipuri militants of the Revolutionary People’s Front, an organisation allied to the PLA.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/myanmar-juntas-secret-pact-with-manipurs-pla-and-kykl/?fbclid=IwAR1bid9Rna6osAn5sNwyfxW9i8DzF7fpOE_2EV3yLW1ObMJhSYSUFTFS6OQ)