Noted Educationist & Assam’s 1st Woman PhD Holder In English – Aparna Dutta Mahanta Passes Away

NET Web Desk

Noted educationist and Assam’s 1st woman PhD holder in English literature – Aparna Dutta Mahanta breathed her last on Wednesday night at a state-run hospital. She was 75.

The eminent writer is survived by her husband, noted scientist Dr Paramananda Mahanta, a son and a daughter.

A retired professor of English and former director of the Women’s Study Centre of Dibrugarh University, Aparna is known for her crucial role in modern feminist movement.

The leading figure of women’s education, Aparna was born in August 20, 1946 in Sivasagar

Mahanta completed her schooling from St Mary’s in Shillong and graduated from St Mary’s College.

She pursued her Masters in English Literature from Gauhati University as well as the University of Leeds under a British Council scholarship programme.

Meanwhile, Aparna has further pursued her doctorate from Dibrugarh University in 1982 and became the first woman from the northeastern state to hold a doctorate degree in English literature.

The founding director of Women’s Study Centre in the same University, Mahanta also launched an Assamese magazine ‘Aideour Jonaki Bat’.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. “Mok is deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr. Aparna Mahanta Baideu, a distinguished author, former professor of English at Dibrugarh University and a leading figure in women’s education. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish them eternal peace of mind.” – he wrote.