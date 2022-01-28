Sixth Schedule Amendment : Meghalaya Government Finalizes Number Of Seats For 3 ADCs

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government today discussed the Amendment of Sixth Schedule & the proposals which will be forwarded from the state government to the Centre, as informed by the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Addressing the reporters after chairing a cabinet meet, Sangma asserted that state government has finalized the number of seats for 3 Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) – Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Garo Hill Autonomous District Council (GHADC), and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

A total of 40 seats each has been proposed for KHADC & and GHADC in the amendment to the Sixth Schedule, while, as many as 32 seats have been proposed for the JHADC, added Sangma.

Its worthy to note that currently, all the three ADCs in the northeastern state have 30 seats each, wherein 29 seats are elected and one is nominated.

According to the proposed amendment, KHADC and GHADC will have 40 seats each of which 4 seats will be nominated while 36 seats will be based on election. Meanwhile, for JHADC, 2 seats have been proposed to be filled via nominations and 30 seats will be based on election.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sangma wrote that the Cabinet has also discussed about formation of the Village Councils with the Nokmas/Rangbah Shnong/Sordar as ex-facto Chairmen of the VCs.

Accordingly, the state government has also decided that Rangbah Shnong/Headman/Nokmas/Sordar will be the chairmen of the village council, while the secretary and other members will be nominated as per provisions.

Meanwhile, Sangma also assured that he will discuss this meeting with the Union Home Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah on the upcoming meeting of Assam-Meghalaya border issue.