Tripura : Agartala Mayor Serves 7-Days Ultimatum To Shopkeepers Of ‘Maharaj Ganj Bazar’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 28, 2022 : The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration on Friday gave a terse warning to the traders in clearing illegally occupied roads and footpaths at city’s largest market ‘Maharaj Ganj Bazar’ in the next seven days.

AMC Mayor Deepak Majumder along with the Corporation’s Commissioner Sailesh Kumar Yadav visited ‘Maharaj Ganj Bazar’ and witnessed widespread irregularities in the premises of the city’s largest market.

After visiting, Mayor expressed his dissatisfaction with the various activities of crooked traders in the market and gave terse warning to the businessmen.

He directed the shopkeepers who have been occupying the road in front of their respective shops to clear such goods from the way within the next seven days, or else, stringent measures will be initiated against them from the eighth day onwards.

Before the election, Mayor and all other councilors had made a commitment to the residents and people commuting through the AMC area that they will ease the problem of traffic congestion and bring everything to normalcy.

“Now, its time for us to work as per our pre-poll commitment and we are on it abiding all legal means. The markets of the capital city of Tripura are on their way to be developed soon”, he added.

Majumder called-upon the businessmen of Maharaj Ganj Bazar to co-operate with the city administration. He said that the MG Bazar is the main market of the state. Hence, it is the duty of administration and businessmen to keep in mind the happiness and comfort of buyers and sellers.

He further urged the traders to do their respective business in the places given to them legally. “Everything must be shifted to the designated location within the next seven days. Otherwise, the next time actions will be taken”, he also added. The Mayor gave a strong message that no compromise shall be made in this regard.

Along with Mayor and Commissioner, councillor Ratna Datta, 8-Town Bardowali Mandal president Sanjay Saha and other businessmen were present.