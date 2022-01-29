Ahead Of Manipur 2022 Assembly Polls; Independent Legislator Joins JD (U)

NET Web Desk

Legislators switching to other parties have been a trend in the run-up to the forthcoming assembly elections of Manipur. In a major such political development, the independent MLA of Jiribam constituency in Manipur Ashab Uddin joined the Janata Dal (United) party on Friday.

According to reports, MLA Ashab Uddin, who was welcomed through the conduction of a formal reception ceremony held at JD(U) office in Imphal on Friday, had tendered his resignation to the Manipur Speaker Y. Khemchand Singh on Thursday.

“I believe that under the dynamic leadership of JD(U) president Lalan Singh and Nitish Kumar, I would be able to bring a substantial change in Manipur and Jiribam,” said Ashab Uddin.

Ashab was one of two legislators who backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its bid to form the Manipur Government following the 2017 Assembly elections.

Recently, the senior legislator – Khumukcham Joykishan Singh recently joined the Janata Dal (United), just days after his suspension from the Indian National Congress (INC) party.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.