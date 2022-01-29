Arunachal Pradesh Registers 380 COVID-19 Cases; Tally Pushed To 61,627

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 380 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 61627, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 285 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 147 active cases, West Kameng – 12, Namsai (26), Papumpare (12), Changlang (7), East Siang – 13 and Lower Subansiri with 24 cases, Lower Dibang Valley reported 19 cases, Tirap (5), Tawang (12), Lohit – 20 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3197 active cases, while 515 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 58145. The recovery rate now stands at 94.35% per cent.