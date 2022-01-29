Assam CM To Meet RSS Chief On January 30

NET Web Desk

The Sarasanghachalak/Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat is all set to meet the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 in Silchar. Currently on a four-day visit to the northeastern state, Bhagwat is likely to leave for Nagpur on January 31 from Kumbhirgram Airport.

According to sources, Sarma will visit Silchar on January 30 and meet the RSS chief at the office of RSS in Keshav Bhavan.

However, the meeting will be non-official in nature, as informed by sources.

During this visit, the RSS Chief has also interacted with several pro-Hindu non-political organizations and discussed the issues of several Hindu residents allegedly been left-out from National Register of Citizens (NRC).

