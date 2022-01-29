Assam Government To Bring Bill For Reforming ‘Village Defence Organization Act, 1966’ : CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to strengthen the law & order across remote and far-flung regions of Assam, the state government has decided to bring a bill aiming to reform the Assam Village Defence Organization (VDO) Act of 1996, as informed by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Addressing the 73rd Foundation Day of VDO at Dergaon, Sarma announced the same, and added that the concerned bill will be tabled during the July session of Assam Legislative Assembly.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM confirmed the news. “Also urged them to co-operate with police to maintain law & order and eliminate social evils like witch hunting, theft in religious places, etc. To transform VDO into a dynamic organisation, we will bring a Bill to reform Assam VDO Act, 1966 in the July session of ALA.” – he wrote.

According to the Government of Assam official website, “the VDO was established in the year 1949 when Late Harinarayan Baruah, the founder of the organization, set up a team of village youths to look after and safeguard their own village.”

The principal objective of the Village Defence Organization is to assist the Police in the maintenance of Law and Order, peace and tranquility in the state.