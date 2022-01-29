Assam-Meghalaya Land Swap Agreement : Asom Sattra Mahasabha Threatens To Move Court

NET Web Desk

The Asom Sattra Mahasabha – one of the largest religious organization of Assam, aiming to preserve and promote the Neo-Vaishnavite faith among citizens has strongly opposed the “give-and-take” policy undertaken by Assam & Meghalaya Government to sort-out the long pending boundary disputes between the two northeastern states, and has therefore threatened to approach Gauhati High Court (HC) seeking withdrawal of the deal.

It has also threatened to write to PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah.

The umbrella organization for Vaishnavite monasteries in Assam has alleged that two ‘satras’ and over 20 ‘naamghars’ (prayer houses) located in Assam will be handed-over to Meghalaya as part of the land-swap agreement decided between Assam & Meghalaya for resolving the border disputes.

Recently, both the northeastern state governments have identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests, thereby agreeing to equally share 36.79 sq kms incorporating of – 36 villages along the six places of differences – recommendation of which have already been submitted to the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation, Amit Shah.

If the recommendation is approved by the Centre, these Vaishnavite Centres will be handed-over to Meghalaya, a northeastern state comprising of sizeable Christian majority.

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed three regional committees each, led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.