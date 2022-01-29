COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 2143 New Cases; 29.02% Positivity Rate 

- NET Web Desk
Mizoram registered a total of 2143 new COVID-19 cases, and four fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).
Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 29.02%, according to the information shared by state government today.
The active caseload now stands at 14608. While, a total of 1,69,868 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 597 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.
A total of 7385 samples were tested on January 28, 2022, out of which 934 samples belonged to males, while 1209 of females.
If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 1217 belonged to symptomatic patients, 926 of asymptomatic.
Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,69,868. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 379 (32.01%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 65 (22.96%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1670 (28.52%) & 29 (46.03%) positive cases respectively.