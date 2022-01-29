Manipur Governor Meets Church Leaders & Imams; Deliberates On COVID-19 Vaccination 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Governor – La Ganesan today convened a meeting with the Church leaders & Imams (person who leads prayers in a mosque) at Raj Bhavan pertaining to COVID-19 Vaccination, and deliberated on its crucial role towards reducing the spread of this pandemic.

During this meeting, the Governor expressed his happiness to know that 17 Church leaders & 8 Imams attended the meeting, including officials from Health Department.

However, all the leaders from both sides have expressed their valuable willingness to extend cooperation at the best level.

According to a press release issued by the Governor’s Secretariat, Ganesan informed the leaders about this dreaded disease and how to prevent it, thereby saving lives.

He also appealed the leaders to extend their invaluable cooperation for succeeding into the mission, and reiterated on the contributions made by frontline workers, doctors, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Meanwhile, the Governor have also reminded the relentless efforts made by state government to overcome this pandemic.

“The dedication for the people of the country will always be remembered by all irrespective of caste, religion and creed.” – he further added.