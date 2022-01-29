MHA Issues Instructions For Observing 2-Minutes Silence On Martyrs’ Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 29, 2022 : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a letter to the Chief Secretary (CS) and Administrators of all state governments and union territory administrations regarding the observance of silence on January 30 i.e. Martyrs’ Day in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for India’s freedom.

Prem Parkash, Under Secretary to the Government of India, directed that on January 30, every year, two minutes’ silence is observed at 11 AM, throughout the country, in the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for India’s freedom.

The following standing instructions have been laid down for observance of this day : Silence should be observed and work and movement will be stopped for two minutes throughout the country at 11 AM on January 30.

Wherever feasible, the commencement and termination of the two minutes’ silence period should be indicated by the sound of sirens or Army guns. Sirens should be sounded from 10.59 hours till 11.00 hours and after two minutes, all clear sirens should again be sounded from 11.02 hours till 11.03 hours. This procedure may be adopted where sirens exist.

On hearing the signal (wherever available), all persons would stand up and observe the silence. At places where no signal systems is available, suitable instructions can be issued to all concerned for observing the silence for two minutes at 11 AM.

In the past, it has been observed that while two minutes’ silence is observed in some offices, the general public goes about its occupation in the ordinary course, unmindful of the solemnity of the occasion. The State/Union Territories Governments are requested to ensure that the Martyrs’ Day is observed with due solemnity. State/Union Territories Government may issue instructions to all educational institutions and Public Sector Enterprises under their control for observance of the Martyrs’ Day, accordingly. Talks, speeches on freedom struggle, national integration may be organized in hybrid mode.

It may be ensured that the Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued from time to time regarding COVID-19 are strictly adhered to while observing Martyrs’ Day.

This copy of information has also been forwarded to the Secretary to the Governors, Lt. Governors of all states and union territories administrations.