Mizoram Girl Bags Coveted Scholarship In Bangladesh; Expresses Desire To Support Her Family

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

An 18-yrs-old girl from Thingsul-Tlangnuam hamlet of Mizoram, Hmangaihzuali has been chosen for the coveted Syngenta Scholarship worth Rs 2.8 crores and will be admitted to the prestigious Asian University for Women at Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Her father is a farmer named H. Lalbiakthanga. She lives in a family of seven, including her father, mother Lalthanpuii, two siblings, and grandparents.

Talking to Northeast Today, Hmangaihzuali stated that despite being born into a poor farming family, she has always wished to attend a good university and transform her family’s life easier by being a good student and obtaining a good job. She praised her family’s unwavering support and expressed her desire to repay them for all of their help over the years.

Hmangaihzuali felt extremely fortunate and privileged to have received an all-expenses-paid admission to a good university, and she also thanked a Mizo ex-student of Asian University for Women for introducing her to the idea of receiving the scholarship. She has been selected through the university’s online written examination and a personal interview, both of which were held in October and November.

The scholarship of Rs 2.8 crores will cover tuition, room and hostel boarding, healthcare, textbooks, and supplies. She plans to pursue an undergraduate course in politics, economics, and philosophy, and expressed her wish to work as an intern at Syngenta after graduation.