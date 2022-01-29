Mizoram Government To Implement SEDP From Fiscal Year 2022-23 : CM Zoramthanga

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to bring sustainable development through accelerating progress in key sectors, the Mizoram Government has decided to implement Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) from the new fiscal year 2022-23, as informed by the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday.

Addressing an event in Kolasib district, the Mizo National Front (MNF) President Zoramthanga mentioned that SEDP is a flagship programme which would be implemented across different trades.

“SEDP would be implemented in full swing from the new financial year to cover about 50,000 to 60,000 families.” – he further added.

According to PTI report, this policy undertaken by the MNF aims to transform the northeastern state of Mizoram into a welfare state by improving people’s lifestyles through – improved education, incomes, skill development, and employment opportunities.