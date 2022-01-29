Mizoram : Pangkhua Inaugurated As ‘Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) Model Village’ 

NET Web Desk

A far-flung hamlet under Sangau Block in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram – Pangkhua has been inaugurated as Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) Model Village of Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Pu K. Vanlalvena at Pangkhua Community Hall on Friday, as informed by DIPR report issued today.

Inaugurated by the Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Andrew H. Vanlaldika, this function was presided over by Lawngtlai DRDA Project Director Pi Marilyn Rualzakhumthangi, SAGY Charge Officer.

The inaugural function was followed by an ‘orientation programme’ on SAGY Model Village where officials from line departments gave presentations covering various topics.

Pangkhua has been adopted as a SAGY Model Village by Pu K. Vanlalvena, MP, Rajya Sabha under Phase-VIII of the scheme.

Its worthy to note that Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) Scheme was launched on October 11, 2014 with an aim to transform the comprehensive vision of Mahatma Gandhi about an ideal Indian village into reality.

Under SAGY, each Member of Parliament adopts a Gram Panchayat and guides its holistic progress, thereby providing importance for social development at par with infrastructure.