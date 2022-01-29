Nagaland Congress Objects Rio’s R-Day Speech; Government Trying To Escape Oting Massacre

NET/UT News Desk

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president, K Therie has said that he was disappointed after going through the “government’s Republic Day speech by the chief guest”.

The NPCC president, in a press statement issued today, said that, “in matters of political solution, if the state government wants solution, they should agree with the Agreed Points and agree with stakeholders and urge the government of India to implement”. K Therie then said, “The truth is that they are against the implementation of solution”. He added that they want negotiations to resume again after having concluded.

The Congress leader then said, “When we pressed for the implementation of solution to the government of India mentioning that stakeholders including 14 tribal organisations, ANGBF and other civil societies have indicated the desire for implementation of solution, the government of India replied, ‘Yes, but we also have to respect people’s government’”.

In democracy, K Therie said that people’s government cannot be ignored. “But this people’s government has lied. They have committed to the people to pave the way once acceptable and honourable solution is found. Stakeholders of Nagaland people have accepted and honoured the Agreed Position but the people’s government does not want to implement. This is the exact situation with Nagaland. The stand of the state government is a betrayal of trust,” the NPCC president alleged.

The Congress leader then alleged, “It would have been more appropriate to say that law and order is under the control of factions with 9 ceasefire monitoring cells located at Dimapur and guarding all the gates in the state”.

With regard to Oting massacre, the NPCC president said that the government was trying to escape through the Armed Forces Special Powers’ Act (AFSPA). He also said that it is common knowledge that the 21 Para troopers have conducted a massacre at Tiru valley killing 13 and another one lost his life at Mon. “What more will the Army Court of Enquiry and state’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) enquire?,” the NPCC president asked.

K Therie then said that it is common knowledge that Tiru Valley is within Nagaland territory. He also said that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister are responsible for security and safety of the people within their territory. “We want to know from the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the Hon’ble Home Minister why the state police was not used if there was any law and order problem? Who gave the order to 21 Para troopers to operate against NSCN(K) at Oting (Tiru valley)? Why did 21 Para troopers have to come from Jorhat? Is this with the collaboration of the Assam’s Hon’ble Chief Minister?,” the NPCC president further asked, while adding, “Some can be fooled but not everyone”.

K Therie then said that the state government is crying against AFSPA not knowing the root. “Given an opportunity, sooner or later, we shall bring out the truth and book the criminals”. He asserted that those involved in the Oting incident will not go unpunished. He further said that justice will be delivered. “We will also root out AFSPA,” he further asserted.

The NPCC president then said that priorities spelt out in the message (the Republic Day speech) were all routine works. He alleged that the state government has no goals to address the growing needs and problems of the state. K Therie further alleged that major sectors in infrastructure, load-shedding every alternative hour, acute shortage of water supply to all major towns and the state capital, health coverage in the rural areas and coverage for the terminally ill, creation of jobs, are all ignored. K Therie further said that the people cannot depend on the state transport anymore. “Even old age pensions are drawn by ruling workers. The government has totally ignored traffic congestion. There is neither any plan to promote growth of economy nor the industrial sector. It does not even think of developing institutions, colleges and centres of higher learning,” the Congress leader added.

Finally, the NPCC president said that the state government has once again abandoned any commitment of development to the people.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/nagaland-congress-objects-rios-r-day-speech-govt-trying-to-escape-oting-massacre/)