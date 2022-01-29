Tripura : Amid COVID-19 Surge; Educational Institutions To Re-Open From January 31

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 29, 2022 : In view of the declining number of COVID cases across Tripura, the state government has issued instructions to resume all schools and Madrassas from pre-primary to Class XII normally from January 31 next.

The Joint Secretary to the Government of Tripura, Chandni Chandran, IAS in a memorandum on Saturday informed that the School Education department has reviewed the overall COVID-19 situation across the state.

“All schools & Madrassas in the state (Pre-primary to Class XII) are hereby allowed to function normally with strict maintenance of COVID appropriate behaviour from 31/01/2022”, Chandran added.

She further mentioned, “This order shall be applicable to all Government (including TTAADC), Govt. aided & Un-aided Private Schools & Madrassas.”

According to sources, 100 per cent attendance of students is a must across all the schools of Tripura.

A higher official of the Higher Education department, in a condition of anonymity said that there are no restrictions apart from COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) norms and 100 per cent of students can attend colleges, professional institutes and universities from January 31 next.

Earlier, on January 10, the Education department announced cancelling classes in schools from pre-primary to class II, attendance of students from class III onwards and higher educational institutions has been restricted to 50 per cent from January 11 and will remain valid till January 15 next.

Later, on January 15, schools from pre-primary to class VII has been suspended till January 30 while 50 per cent of students from class VIII to XII will be allowed to attend schools on alternate days and with permission from parents due to the upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases.