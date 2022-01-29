Tripura CM Applauds Youth For Growing Colourful Cauliflowers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 29, 2022 : In an attempt to transform oneself into a self-reliant one by introducing means of vegetable production, a Tripura lad Sajal Debnath from Golaghati Gram Panchayat under Sepahijala district is producing colorful cauliflowers at his agricultural land.

Hailing from a farming background – Sajal has developed an interest into the sector since his childhood. He attempted to get a job in the police and army after finishing secondary school but was unsuccessful.

Following that, Sajal took on the responsibility of family farming and has not looked back since then.

In this financial year, he cultivated colourful cauliflower on the advice of the officials of the Department of Agriculture. The scientific name of the yellow cauliflower is Carotena, while the purple one is named Valentena.

Sajal cultivated two colours of cauliflowers in 1.5 ‘Kaanis’ of land by spending Rs 40,000. He is now selling these cauliflowers in the nearby markets, the demand for which has grown significantly as compared to white cauliflowers.

On Friday last, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb attended a joining meeting in Shyamnagar. Upon hearing the news of the arrival of CM, Debnath arrived into the event with yellow and purple cauliflowers, which were handed over to Deb.

The CM interacted with Sajal and expressed his desire to know whether the market price of this cauliflower is higher than that of white one.

Besides, he also informed the Chief Minister that at present colourful cauliflower is being sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg while the market price of white cauliflower is Rs 20 to 30 per kg.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also encouraged the cultivator to enhance the income by bringing more innovation into the sector.