Tripura : Rebel BJP Legislators Hint At Quitting Party Soon

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 29, 2022 : Defiant BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday once again reiterated that he will certainly make a decision at the right time while replying to query on his next political move.

Sudip who had declared an open revolt against the present dispensation of the Tripura BJP met his followers from some of the total 14 assembly constituencies of West Tripura district as a part of his confidence-building measure.

His political companion MLA Asish Saha also remained present at the meeting held at MLA Hostel.

Speaking to the media persons, Roy Barman described their political will as a fight to restore the democratic culture of the state. He said, “Why we are so unsettled? We are not speaking in our own interest but the language of people. They are deprived of a good democratic setup. The voice of dissent is being suppressed and thus we need to act and act fast.”

When asked about his future switch-over plan, he said, “let’s wait and watch. Things will be clear soon”.

MLA Asish Kumar Saha, on the other hand, said, “we have visited all the districts in Tripura and met people who played a progressive role in anti-Left politics for decades. After the 2018 assembly election, we thought people who were deprived for long years would get government benefits. Their social security will be ensured but to our utter disappointment nothing happened”.

Saha also said they are seeking reviews from people pertaining to the government’s performance.

“Another assembly election is due next year. We are asking people what they have got in these four years to know where we stand as a party. This introspection exercise is being carried out all over the state”, said Saha.

Saha claimed the common people were very angry at the government. “The anger of the common people is increasing day by day, what is the cause of it and if this anger is reflected in the ballot what would be the consequences, we are trying to find out”, said Saha.