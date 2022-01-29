Tripura Records 44 Fatalities In Last 10 Days; Health Officials Claim Due To Comorbid Conditions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 29, 2022 : Even as the COVID-19 transmission rate recorded a sharp decline after the government re-imposed restrictions as – night curfew, the number of fatalities due to the infections is escalating with each day. According to the state health department, in the last ten days, a total of 44 deaths were reported – something that is being seen as a worrying sign.

However, sources in the department clarified that maximum deaths that are reported during the third wave were not due to Covid-19 but due to the critical comorbid conditions of the patients.

A higher official of the Health Department in a condition of anonymity told Northeast Today “For the patients who have died during the third wave blaming the Covid 19 alone would be a gross mistake. In maximum cases survival chances were near zero even without Covid 19”.

“After arrival at the hospital, they were found to be infected with the virus and as per the system, the Covid death toll continues to rise”, the official added.

The official also said that the lion’s share of the patients who died in the last couple of weeks belonged to the age group of above 60 or between 50 and 60. “Patients of stroke, cardiac arrests that are kind of medical emergencies are being found Covid positive on arrival at the hospital. So, if the golden treatment period is over in these cases chances are rare for a revival of the patient. Apart from that, there is another category who avoid taking medical advice from doctors even after sensing that they are infected”, he added.

He admitted that there are exceptions and seven to eight cases might have been cured if they had not been infected with COVID-19.

Its worthy to note here that COVID-19’s positivity rate has drastically declined after the fresh exceptions came into force. In the last 24 hours, a total of 152 new patients detected positive with a positivity rate of 3.78 percent and three deaths.