2 Labourers From Assam Died During Landslide In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident, atleast 2 labourers from Lakhimpur district of Assam has died during a massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Identified as – Nurjamal Haque and Asadul Islam, both the deceased hailed from Nadika village in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

According to reports, both the deceased were employed as labourers in the northeastern state. This unfortunate incident occurred while digging the ground near a hill, and a massive mass of debris fell above them.

Meanwhile, the bodies of these two labourers were recovered by a JCB vehicle. Arunachal Pradesh cops sent their bodies for post-mortem and later sent the bodies to their respective homes in Assam.