Abduction Case : Arunachal Pradesh Teen – Miram Taron Reunites With Family After 14 Days

NET Web Desk

The 17-years-old teen hailing from Arunachal Pradesh – Miram Taron who had gone missing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh finally reunited with his family after a long wait of 14 days on Monday.

A native of Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Taron was recently handed-over to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh.

Its worthy to note that concerned abduction case was informed by Arunachal Pradesh’s MP Tapir Gao, who asserted that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has abducted the 17-year-old boy, from the Indian territory of state’s Upper Siang district. He added that the shameless incident took place in a location adjacent to Tsangpo river – which is termed as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

Such news came in the wake of disengagement process which is due in areas of Hot Springs, Depsang bulge & Demchok in eastern Ladakh, and the recent culmination of 14 round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting.