Amid COVID-19 Surge, Nagaland Government To Resume Offline Classes From February 15

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Amid the COVID-19 surge and “Omicron” scare that have escalated tensions among medical fraternities, the Nagaland Government have decided to resume offline classes for students of Classes I to VIII from February 15, 2022.

The Nagaland Chief Secretary, J. Alam in a notification issued today stated that offline classes for students of Classes I to VIII will be allowed from February 15, 2022 subject to parental consent of the student concerned.

However, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the same will be issued by the Home Department. It further notified that the Board Examinations for Class X and Class XII conducted physically/offline by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) shall be allowed as per the examination schedule which will be decided by the month of March 2022.

“Suitable arrangements should also be made for the students who are unable to appear for the examinations on account of being tested positive for COVID-19 positive, or who are symptomatic,” – the notification further reads.

Meanwhile, all the existing restrictions in the State for preventing the spread of COVID-19 as issued in the earlier orders, including those on social/religious/political/sports/academic/cultural entertainment gatherings etc shall continue.

Any person/group of persons acting in violation of the above directions, as well as all the other existing orders/SOPs/guidelines, for preventing the spread of COVID-19, shall be liable to be prosecuted against under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, it further notified.