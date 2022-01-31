COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 210 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 91,094

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 210 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 91094, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 2313 active cases, while 246 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 87255, while 4 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1526.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 22,79,732 total vaccines, with 6585 citizens been inoculated. As many as 3395 citizens of 18+ age group and 706 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.