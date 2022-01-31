Manipur 2022 Assembly Polls : Amid Rage Over Ticket Disbursal, 3 BJP Leaders Joined Congress

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls and massive protests that erupted over ticket distribution, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator P Saratchandra today joined the Congress party – just a day after he quit the saffron camp.

This move was initiated after he failed to secure a ticket for Manipur assembly polls. Besides, other 2 senior BJP leaders – N Biren and N Joykumar have also joined the party.

Saratchandra, who represented Moirang assembly constituency, accused the saffron party of favouring newcomers over experienced legislators.

According to PTI report, he was apparently referring to M Prithivraj, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP last year, and has been given the saffron camp’s ticket from Moirang.

Prithviraj had lost to Saratchandra by less than 400 votes in the last elections. However, Biren – a former minister, and Joykumar also quit the saffron party after he was denied candidature.

Meanwhile, Congress election in-charge Bhakta Charan Das welcomed all the leaders, and asserted that the party would be bagging 40 of the 60 seats in the upcoming elections.

Two other BJP leaders Thangjam Arunkumar and Th Brinda joined the JD(U) during the day.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.