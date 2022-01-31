Meghalaya : HNLC Claims Responsibility Of Shillong IED Explosion

NET Web Desk

The banned militant outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the massive IED explosion that occurred at Shillong’s Police Bazar on Sunday evening.

According to a press release, the Meghalaya police on Monday asserted that one person, who claimed to be part of the banned separatist outfit, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

As per a statement signed by the HNLC general secretary-cum-publicity secretary, Saiñkupar Nongtraw, the motive behind the blast was to “warn non indigenous traders at Khyndailad to pay taxes.”

Its worthy to note that an area commander of HNLC was apprehended for his alleged involvement with the blast. Moreover, he also led the police to another live bomb planted at Demthring, which was defused immediately.

The state Home Minister – Lahkmen Rymbui added that despite the outfit has claimed responsibility; the police have been looking for all other culprits involved with the tragic incident, and added that the juvenile is a resident of Nongstoiñ in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.