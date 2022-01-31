Nagaland : No Surprise, BJP Dumped NDPP & NPF In Manipur; Asserts NPCC President

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) President, K. Therie slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly endangering the future of minority communities.

According to a press statement issued by the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee President, K. Therie stated that “BJP dumping NDPP and NPF is a pity however, enough strength and power has been given to BJP to stand on its own endangering the future of tribals, minorities and specially freedom of religion”.

“As tribals, we are too simple, too short sighted, too short tempered, lack tolerance and patience, cannot remember the past and cannot see the future. We forget history and even our ancestors for temporary gains, temporary pleasure and temporary riches. We talk of our rights without understanding the other side of the coin” – the statement further reads.

The release further mentioned that BJP has its own dream of communal nationalism and For them it is Hindusthan, with one language – Hindi and one religion – Hinduism.

“We as tribal people do not fit in the RSS/BJP’s idea of Nationalism. We need freedom of religion. We cannot compromise our identity, culture, customs and social practices”, he maintained.

Further, in his statement Therie pointed out that BJP contesting Solo in Manipur is a big challenge to secular like minded vote.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 27 and March 3.