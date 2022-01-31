Omicron Scare In Myanmar Town; Restricts Free Movement In Manipur’s Moreh Town

NET Web Desk

Amid the COVID-19 surge and “Omicron” scare that have escalated tensions among medical fraternities, the Manipur Government have restricted free movement of residents from the neighbouring country of Manipur through the Moreh border.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate (DM) of Tengnoupal – Mannuamching, the decision to impose the restriction was undertaken after detection of several cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Tamu town of Myanmar.

Effective between February 1 and February 7, 2022, the free movement of nationals from both the countries are allowed within 16-kms radius as per a bilateral agreement.

Meanwhile, Moreh town of Manipur is a huge commercial hub and a significant trade route in India on the border with Myanmar, which is also referred as India’s Gateway to South-East Asia.