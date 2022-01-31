Tripura : Government Employee Held With Fake Indian Currency Worth Rs 40,000

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 31, 2022 : Tripura police has apprehended a government employee with fake Indian currency of Rs 40,000 on the night of Sunday last.

The incident took place at Tripura’s Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district which is around 50 KMs away from Agartala city.

It is reported that Sonamura Police station staff has arrested a government employee identified as Jayanta Debbarma on Sunday night and recovered fake 20 notes of Rs 2,000 from his possession.

According to police reports, Debbarma is an employee of the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Government of Tripura.

Banoj Biplab Das, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sonamura said police had received specific information that fake Indian Currency had been distributed in the Sonamura sub-division market.

“Acting on a tip-off, we have sent two police personnel named David Darlong and Partha Deb to investigate the matter. Based on the investigation, they have arrested the person identified as Jayanta Debbarma with fake Indian currency. Jayanta is a government employee and a resident of Melaghar village in Sonamura sub-division” – informed Das.

Sources informed Jayanta had been produced before the local court Sonamura.